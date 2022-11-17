CHEAT SHEET
Three U.S. Border Agents Shot in Puerto Rico
At least three U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were shot during a shootout with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, authorities said. In a statement, Customs and Border Protection said the agents “suffered various gunshot injuries” and were in unknown condition but receiving treatment at the Puerto Rico Trauma Center. The shooting happened more than 10 miles off the coast of Puerto Rico at around 8:00 a.m., injuring the officers of the Air and Marine Operations arm.