‘Sex and the City’ Author Will Get Nothing for Netflix Deal
AND JUST LIKE THAT
Candace Bushnell, author of the original Sex and the City book that inspired the HBO series of the same name and it’s current follow-up, And Just Like That..., revealed in a new interview this weekend that she won’t be receiving a dime as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s huge licensing deal with Netflix. “The way men do business is a Ponzi scheme,” Bushnell said. “All of these men who are in charge of things, they just keep moving these cards around to make money because every time they move the cards around somebody’s skimming,” Sex and the City, which is expected to start streaming all six seasons on Netflix this April, is just the latest archival HBO series to land on the service following titles like Band of Brothers and Insecure. For years, Sex and the City reruns of the series aired on cable networks like E! and TBS, which presumably abided by a more traditional model that paid residuals to the creative people behind the show each time it aired.