Sharon Tate’s Sister Thinks Freed Manson Family Member Will Kill Again
TERRIFIED
The sister of Sharon Tate, the American actress murdered by members of the Manson family in 1969, is worried that newly paroled Leslie Van Houten will kill again, TMZ reported. Van Houten, 73, was freed on Tuesday after spending 53 years behind bars for stabbing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca to death at the orders of Charles Manson. While Van Houten was not involved in Tate’s murder, Debra Tate told TMZ she thinks California Gov. Gavin Newsom should have fought harder to keep her locked up. Tate said she’s outraged that the parole board believes Van Houten has rehabilitated and added that the Tate family is terrified Van Houten will return to her murderous ways. Newsom previously rejected her parole three years ago, but a court in May overruled the decision—which Newsom said he would not challenge, despite his disappointment. Van Houten will have a maximum parole term of three years, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.