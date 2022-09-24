Shocking Video Shows Train Slam Into Handcuffed Woman Sitting Inside Cop Car
LUCKY TO BE ALIVE
Colorado police have released shocking video footage showing the moment a high-speed freight train slammed into a parked squad car with a handcuffed 20-year-old woman sitting inside. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, “tried frantically to get the officers’ attention” as the train barreled toward the Platteville Police car she was locked inside of on Sept. 16, her lawyer, Paul Wilkinson, said. “She saw the whole thing coming and believed it to be the end,” he told USA Today. In one clip, a cop standing outside the car can be seen leaving the area just before the train plows into the vehicle, which had been parked on the tracks for at least two minutes. Rio-Gonzalez never made it out and suffered “a head injury, broken arm, fractured sternum, nine broken ribs, broken teeth and injuries to her back and legs,” her lawyer told the newspaper. Another clip released by the department shows the aftermath of the crash, with one cop asking another mere seconds later, “Was she in there?” “Oh my god, yes she was,” the other responded. “Oh fuck,” the first officer said. Rios-Gonzalez had been pulled over by police responding to a report of “menacing with a handgun,” but no charges have been filed against her.