Shooting at Texas Flea Market Leaves Child Dead, Others Hurt
‘EXTREMELY TRAGIC’
A shooting at a Texas flea market Sunday left one child dead and four others wounded, authorities said. The Pearland Police Department said officers were dispatched to Cole’s Flea Market at 5:34 p.m. Chad Rogers, a public information officer with the department, said five victims were located at the site—three adults and two juveniles, all of whom were transported to area hospitals. Initial investigations showed that the shooting started as “a disturbance between two individuals,” Rogers said, adding that the incident did not appear to be a targeted attack on the market. It’s not yet clear if there were one or two shooters, Rogers said. In an update late Sunday, Pearland Police confirmed that “one of the juvenile victims” died of their injuries. Rogers said it was “extremely tragic anytime someone is a victim of gun violence, especially in our community. This does not happen here in Pearland.”