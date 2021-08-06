CHEAT SHEET
Sifan Hassan’s Unique Triple Quest Ended by Defeat in Women’s 1500m Final
Sifan Hassan’s dream of an unprecedented Olympic distance triple was punctured Friday with defeat in the women’s 1500 final. The Dutchwoman had already won the 5000m in Tokyo and had been hoping to add golds in the 1500 and 10,000m, too. But after taking the lead in the first lap and doing her best to control the race pace, she had nothing to offer when defending champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya kicked out in front after the bell. Perhaps mindful that she will need something in the tank for Saturday’s 10,000m race, Hassan appeared to ease off as Britain’s Kate Muir raced past her for silver. Kipyegon finished in an Olympic record time of 3:53.11, ahead of Muir in 3:54.50. Hassan claimed the bronze in a time of 3:55.86.