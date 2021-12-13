Hockey Team Sorry for ‘Degrading’ Teachers in Cash-Grab Stunt
TOTALLY NORMAL COUNTRY
After 10 South Dakota teachers were pitted against each other in a humiliating five-minute “Dash for Cash” at a minor league hockey game so they could buy needed school supplies, the team behind the debacle has issued an apology. “Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” the Sioux Falls Stampede said in a statement issued Monday. “We deeply regret and apologize to all teachers for any embarrassment this may have caused.” The educators scrambled around on the floor of the arena on their hands and knees, vying for their share of $5,000, in $1 bills, donated by CU Mortgage Direct. Each took home between $378 and $616.
To help smooth over the public outrage generated by the stunt, each teacher will be getting an additional $500 on top of the cash they were able to grab, according to the team, adding that the 21 teachers who applied but weren’t chosen to participate will also get $500 each. “In total, the Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct will contribute an additional $15,500 to area teachers,” the statement said.