Sofia Coppola Marries in Italy

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola and longtime musician boyfriend Thomas Mars (the lead singer of French band Phoenix) tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Italy Saturday. The wedding was held at her family's villa in Bernalda, the town where Coppola's grandparents were born. Guests included Johnny Depp and George Lucas. She was clad in a lavender gown custom-designed by Azzedine Alaia. Her father, director Francis Ford Coppola, walked her down the aisle. No word on whether he refused any requests on his daughter's wedding day.