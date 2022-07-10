Spirit Airlines Passengers Told to Stay Put as Plane Catches Fire: Report
REMAIN CALM, FOLKS
Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight were treated to the distressing sight of smoke coming from the underside of their plane after it landed in Atlanta on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Upon its arrival from Tampa, the plane’s brakes overheated, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said, igniting a blaze. “Nobody knew what it was until we stopped completely in the middle of the landing strip,” passenger Scottie Nelms told FOX 5. “We saw a flame coming from the engine and people and myself started freaking out.” Passengers who rose from their seats to evacuate the plane were told to remain seated by flight attendants, who were able to prevent a panic from breaking out, TMZ reported. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, and the plane was towed to the gate. No injuries were reported.