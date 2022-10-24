Stacey Abrams’ Non-Profit Paid Millions to Law Firm Run by Her Campaign Chair
COZY
Questions are being raised about why Stacey Abrams’ voting rights non-profit paid millions of dollars in legal fees to the firm run by her campaign manager, according to Politico. In 2019 and 2020, Fair Fight Action paid a total of $25 million in legal fees—mostly on a single case—with the largest amount going to Lawrence & Bundy. The self-described boutique law firm, which received $9.4 million from Abrams’ non-profit, is run by Allegra Lawrence-Hardy and another partner. Lawrence-Hardy is a close friend of Abrams who chaired her 2018 gubernatorial campaign as well as her current race to topple incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Lawrence served as lead counsel in the case Fair Fight Action v. Raffensperger, which ended last month when a judge ruled against the voting group’s claims.