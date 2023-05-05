State Opens Probe Into Wisconsin Band Teacher Who Made Racist Comments

Read it at Post Crescent
A Wisconsin band teacher found to have made racist comments was returned to the classroom because the district determined that it didn’t amount to harassment. But now the state Department of Instruction is investigating Robert Perkins for misconduct, which could put his license in jeopardy, the Post Crescent reported. The Asian American community in Wausau is outraged that Perkins was not disciplined even though students confirmed he makes insensitive and offensive remarks, supposedly to create a “fun” atmosphere in class.