    Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Requests Half of Estate After He Died Without Will

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker pose on the red carpet.

    Danny Moloshok/Reuters

    Dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, has filed for control of his half of their joint estate after he died without a will. Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Monday, a standard practice in the state after a spouse dies, according to court documents obtained by People. Boss, who had been a staple of Ellen Degenres’ talk show, died by suicide in December. The couple married in December 2013 and had three children together.

