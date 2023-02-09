Read it at People
Dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, has filed for control of his half of their joint estate after he died without a will. Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Monday, a standard practice in the state after a spouse dies, according to court documents obtained by People. Boss, who had been a staple of Ellen Degenres’ talk show, died by suicide in December. The couple married in December 2013 and had three children together.