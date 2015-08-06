Stewart Rips ‘Bullshitocracy’ in Finale

There were cameos (Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah), a Springsteen performance, and dick jokes in Jon Stewart’s farewell episode as Daily Show host Thursday night. There was a big group hug of former cast members. There were taped shoutouts to the “jackass” and “smartass” Stewart from big-name politicos. And while nemesis Roger Ailes and Fox News went all but unmentioned, Stewart delivered a final heartfelt sermon against something he called “The Bullshitocracy.”