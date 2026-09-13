Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu Home

Jeremy Thomas, the producer of the 1987 Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor, has died at the age of 77. His family announced his death on Saturday. “Jeremy Thomas, the celebrated British producer of The Last Emperor and of over 40 other films, has died,” his family wrote. “Thomas passed away peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire late on Friday, [Sept.] 11th, surrounded by his family and loved ones.” The producer had more than 80 feature film credits, including David Cronenberg’s Crash, Christopher Hampton’s A Dangerous Method, and Jonathan Glazer’s Sexy Beast. Terry Gilliam, who worked with Thomas on Tideland and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, told Variety he was “lucky” to have worked with Thomas, whom he described as “a joy... He was fearless in getting some very unlikely films financed and released, often to worldwide success. The list is remarkable in range and absolutely unforgettable in quality.” Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, who interviewed Thomas for his epic documentary Joie de Vivre, about Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci (with whom Thomas made five films) said that “Thomas’ death leaves a gigantic void. The space he was fulfilling was a space of pure cinema.” Thomas’ cause of death is unknown.
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- 1Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Dies at 77‘UNFORGETTABLE’Jeremy Thomas died peacefully at his country home in Oxfordshire, England, on Friday.
- 2Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu HomeUNEXPECTED GUESTAn unidentified woman was stopped by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home.
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- 3‘Reacher’ Star, 43, and Wife Call It Quits After 20 YearsSPLITSVILLEThe actor behind TV’s toughest action hero shared a decidedly more personal announcement on Saturday.
- 4Grammy-Winning Superstar, 40, Welcomes First ChildBABY GAGALady Gaga has kept details of her new arrival private, but she and Michael Polansky have now been spotted out with their newborn.
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- 5Actor’s Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over ‘Odor’SMELLY SITUATIONMultiple other stars were also on the flight from Los Angeles to New York City.
- 6Royal Family Rocked by Death Just Days After King’s FuneralGUT PUNCHAnother member of the king’s immediate family has died.
- 7King Charles’ Ex-Girlfriend Dies at 75BRIEF ILLNESSThe woman once tipped to become queen has passed away after a short illness.
- 8Monk Busted Over Missing $3M as Shock Sex Tape EmergesMONK BUSINESSPolice were forced last year to set up a hotline for reporting “misbehaving monks.”
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- 92 U.S. Women Busted Over Jaw-Dropping Discovery in LuggageTHAT BLOWSThey were arrested immediately after arriving in Japan.
- 10Parasite That Feasts on Living Flesh Spreads to New AnimalPARASITE PANICA disease once thought defeated has returned, forcing authorities into a race to contain it.
Strange Incident Draws Police to Kamala Harris’ Malibu Home
A trespasser was stopped by police at Kamala Harris’ Malibu property where she lives with her husband Doug Emhoff on Friday night. The unidentified woman was reprimanded by police before reaching the former vice president’s $8 million home. Harris and Emhoff were not home at the time of the incident, according to a spokesperson. “Last night, security personnel stopped an individual who illegally entered Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff’s property before the individual reached the home,” spokesperson Eduardo Negrón said. The woman had arrived to the property via Uber, and contacted the four-bedroom, six-bath home’s security. When told she couldn’t stay, the trespasser left but only to return again, prompting security to call the police. The woman left voluntarily when asked to by police, and wasn’t arrested. “We’re gonna keep an eye on the location. I’m directing my deputies to keep an eye on it,” Lt. Jason Duron of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the California Post. Harris’ Secret Service protection was revoked by President Donald Trump last year.
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Alan Ritchson, who wipes out bad men (and women) weekly on his hit show Reacher, announced Saturday on Instagram that he and his wife are splitting up after two decades of marriage. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world,” they added. “The best gift we can give one another—and our boys—right now is friendship ... and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.” They added that nothing could “diminish” the years they’ve spent together or “the love and respect we will always share.” The two met in high school and, after a brief teenage romance, reconnected in college before marrying in 2006. They offered no explanation for the split and asked for privacy. “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority,” they added in the post, which was signed “Cat and Alan.” Ritchson’s Prime Video series Reacher, which returned for a fourth season in August, is a massive global hit.
Lady Gaga is enjoying some quiet time with her Baby Gaga. Page Six is reporting that the 40-year-old music superstar has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, 42, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it. Shortly after posting the news that the 16-time Grammy winner had welcomed a child into their growing family, the outlet shared exclusive photos of Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) and Polansky walking in Northern California with the newborn. The Oscar winner was last spotted in public a month ago, again in Northern California, where she took a selfie with a fan. Neither she nor her entrepreneur fiancé has shared any details about the child, but Gaga has been very open about her desire to become a mom. In a New York Times interview published in March 2025, she said, “I’m excited to be a mom. I used to have a lot of apprehension about it. The thing that’s the most important to me is to not force my children to live a life that they are not choosing. So the more that we can give them space to discover who they are on their own, that’s the thing that I believe in the most.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lady Gaga’s representative for comment.
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A flight carrying actor Andrew Garfield had to make an emergency landing because of a concerning smell coming from the cockpit. The Spider-Man and The Social Network star was flying from Los Angeles to New York City on Wednesday when the crew noticed an “electrical odor.” The Delta Boeing 767 diverted and landed safely at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico. Garfield was not the only celebrity on the cross-country flight. Adults star Owen Thiele also detailed the emergency landing in a series of posts on Instagram. “Andrew Garfield on my flight.” Thiele posted while sharing a selfie. “If plane went down it would’ve said Andrew Garfield and others. Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others.” Thiele also shared how he spent his time in Albuquerque while he was waiting for a new flight. Love Island USA castmate Dylan Wrona, singer Mark Ambor and actor Nick Robinson were also on the flight that diverted to Albuquerque. In a statement, Delta apologized to its customers and said the plane was diverted due to a “smoky odor.” The airline said it would work quickly to “accommodate customers as quickly as possible to their final destinations.”
Princess Astrid of Norway died on Friday at the age of 94, the Royal Palace said in a statement. Astrid was the elder sister of Norway’s long-serving King Harald, who died in August after reigning for more than 35 years. His funeral was held on Wednesday. He was 89 years old. King Haakon VIII, his second-born child and only son, succeeded him. “Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner,” the new king said in the statement. The princess will be buried at state expense, and flags will be flown at half-mast across Norway, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said. Astrid was the last surviving child of King Olav V, who reigned from 1957 to 1991. She took on the role of first lady at the age of 22 in 1954 when her mother died, and held it until her brother married in 1968. The statement did not provide a cause of death, but Astrid’s health had deteriorated recently, and in March she was hospitalized with pneumonia.
A woman who was once tipped as a contender to become the next British queen has passed away aged 75 after a brief illness. Davina Morley, whose grandfather was prominent Scottish industrialist Lord Harry McGowan, dated King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, in 1976. The prince was said at the time to have been smitten. She won the royal family’s approval, but the relationship didn’t last because an ex-boyfriend revealed they had previously shared a home, an obstacle considered unassailable at the time. Morley was heartbroken by the split but soon found what friends and royal correspondents have described as the “love of her life” in Jake Morley, whom she married in 1981, the same year that Charles married Diana Spencer. Davina and Jake Morley had three sons—Thomas, Dominic, and Sebastian—who were by her bedside when she died earlier this month. Jake Morley died in 2022 at the age of 80.
Police in Thailand have arrested a Buddhist monk accused of stealing $3 million from his monastery and breaking his vow of celibacy with a female associate, who has also been detained. Phra Wachirayan Wi, who previously worked as an abbot at Wat Phutthaisaan in Ayutthaya, allegedly amassed the amount over a period of two years by taking donations meant for the temple. During their investigation, police say they found a video of him having sex with a woman on a dining table. He has been defrocked and has yet to comment on the allegations. His female associate, Punyavee Rungrueang, has also not spoken publicly about her arrest. Thailand’s Buddhist monk community has been repeatedly rocked by cases of monks having sex and engaging in criminal activity like drug trafficking and financial fraud. Police were driven last year to set up a hotline so that people could report instances of monks “misbehaving” after a case saw at least nine monks blackmailed for almost $12 million by a woman who had secretly taped herself having sex with them.
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Whether CBD or THC, most cannabis products (including gummies) are usually associated with stimulating your appetite (aka giving you “the munchies”) and promoting relaxation—and, with some strains, even sleep. If you’ve ever wanted the mood-boosting benefits of cannabis sans the snacking and napping, THCV, an under-the-radar cannabinoid known for its potentially energizing effects, may be just what you’re looking for.
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Police in Japan have arrested two American women accused of smuggling roughly $1 million worth of cannabis into the country. The pair, both 25, flew into Tokyo’s Haneda airport from New York last Saturday with two suitcases containing what police described as “cannabis-like dried plants” hidden inside. Local television aired footage of the seizure, showing more than a dozen packages of the alleged drugs. Japan enforces some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, and smuggling convictions can carry lengthy prison sentences. The dried cannabis weighed about 66 pounds and was valued near $970,000, according to media reports. One suspect told police, “I was attracted by the fact I could go to Japan for free.” The other denies knowing about the drugs, saying she “didn’t know that cannabis was inside” the suitcase. Police said the women “conspired with someone else whose name is unknown,” claiming they took instructions from a man they met online but never in person. They face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $19,500 if convicted of smuggling for profit.
A horse in southern Texas has become the first documented U.S. equine case of the New World screwworm, as officials scramble to contain the spread of the flesh-eating parasite. The pest turned up on the hind limb of a working ranch horse in Presidio County, according to a statement from the U.S. Equestrian Foundation. The screwworm, a fly larva that burrows into and feeds on open wounds, had been eradicated in the United States decades ago before resurfacing in June on a calf near the border. Since then, an infestation has torn through Mexico. “Check horses daily, keep wounds clean and covered as directed by your veterinarian, use veterinarian-recommended fly control products and limit fly access with physical barriers such as fly masks, sheets and clean stabling practices when appropriate,” the foundation said. The Texas Animal Health Commission has restricted animal movement out of infested zones. Of 49 U.S. cases this year, all but one, a dog in New Mexico, have been in Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster in June. The Trump administration has since opened a sterile fly dispersal facility to fight the outbreak.