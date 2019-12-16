This Top-Rated Weighted Blanket Is A Great Last-Minute Gift – Especially When It’s On Sale
s it just me or when the holidays come to a close, we all want to burrow into a blanket until spring. Well, why not make that blanket a weighted one? The Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket comes with its own washable cover and goes all the way up to 30lbs. Grab one while it’s on sale for up to 42% off. This highly-rated blanket can help ease the stress that the end of the year may bring and it comes in six different colors to fit into any decor. Here at Scouted, we’re fans of the weighted blanket because they can help eas anxiety thanks to deep tissue pressure (it’s like the blanket s giving you a hug). From the affordable and simple ZonLi to the beautiful and sustainable Bearaby, we know a thing or two about them. This one is made of seven layers of padding and polyester, plus a grouping of micro glass beads to add heft. You can even choose the right size for where you want to use it most. It’s generally recommended that you choose a weight that’s roughly 10% of your body weight. What’s even better is that if you order now, it’ll come before Christmas. And yes, it does make a great gift.
Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket
Free Shipping
