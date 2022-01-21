Supreme Court Declines Latest Challenge to Six-Week Texas Abortion Law
The Supreme Court denied a motion by abortion rights advocates challenging Texas’ restrictive new abortion law Thursday. The motion would have moved the case to federal district court, which advocates had hoped for because a judge there had previously blocked the law and because it would speed up the challenge. As the case now stands, the challenge likely faces months of delays before being heard by the high court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent Thursday, “The law immediately devastated access to abortion care in Texas through a complicated private bounty-hunter scheme that violates nearly 50 years of this Court’s precedents.” Texas has banned all abortions beyond six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant, and deputized private citizens to sue anyone who aids in giving an illegal abortion.