Supreme Court to Hear Biden’s Appeal on Student Debt Decision
The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it will hear arguments in a second legal challenge related to President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan. Backed by a conservative advocacy group, the case was brought by two student borrowers who didn’t qualify for complete debt forgiveness. Texas-based U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled in their favor however Biden appealed to the Supreme Court. That challenge will join another challenge from six mostly GOP-run states who want to block the program from coming into effect. The Supreme Court said they would combine oral arguments for both cases into fast-tracked hearings in late February or early March, with a ruling expected in June. The program remains on hold in the meantime.