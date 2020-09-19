Susan Collins: Senate Can Review Trump’s SCOTUS Pick But Not Confirm Before Election
BREAKING RANKS
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) broke ranks on Saturday by saying in a statement that the president elected on Nov. 3 should choose Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement. Before Ginsburg died late Friday, she told her granddaughter that her dying wish was that she not be replaced until the next president assumed office. “I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee beginning the process of reviewing [Trump’s] nominee’s credentials,” Collins said. “Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to this election.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) made a similar statement on Friday. However, her and Collins’ views run contrary to the stance of their Republican colleagues, namely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Head Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who have said they hope to confirm a nominee from Trump as soon as possible. Senate Republicans refused to confirm then President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016, citing the upcoming election.