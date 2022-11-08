CHEAT SHEET
Suspected Arsonist Sets Multiple Fires at Historically Black College
Mississippi Police are searching for a suspected arsonist after at least seven fires were set overnight at Jackson State University, a historically Black university. At least two churches were set on fire early Tuesday morning, as well as the university’s baseball field, officials said. No one was injured and six of the seven fires were put out by 6 a.m., police said. Authorities are searching for one suspect, Delvin McLaurin, according to local station WAPT. Police haven’t yet released a motive or indicated if the arsonist will be charged with a hate crime. The fires reportedly didn’t impact any campus polling places.