Switzerland Finally Allows Same-Sex Couples to Marry, Adopt Kids
In a landmark decision, Switzerland has officially joined the long list of countries in Western Europe that have legalized same-sex marriage. The New York Times reports that the measure was overwhelmingly passed, with 64.1 percent of voters agreeing to make marriage legal to all. Italy is now the only country to prohibit same-sex marriages in Western Europe. The new amendment to Switzerland’s original marriage law also allows same-sex couples to adopt kids and access sperm banks. Swiss politician Kathrin Bertschy called the victory for same-sex marriage “a milestone.”