A SLICE ABOVE
Keep Your Knives Performing at Their Best With 50% Off a Professional Electric Sharping Station
Keep your knives (and cooking skills) sharp with this professional electric knife sharpener from Chef’s Choice, down to $90 on Amazon—today only. If you’re not sharpening your knives a few times a year, you’re doing a disservice to both yourself and arguably your most important kitchen tool. Sharp knives are easier (and safer) to use in the kitchen, and this 3-stage sharpener can help keep your edges pristine. It has a built-in precision angle guide, so you’re not guessing what to do each time you sharpen. The three-stage sharpener has a 100% diamond sharpener at stage one, sharpening steel in stage two, and stropping disks (think those old-timey leather straps barbers use to sharpen razors) at stage three. It can handle both straight edge and serrated knives, plus pocket knives, sport knives, and more. This powerhouse of precision will keep your knives in their best shape possible, and you should make it part of your kitchen gadget collection while it’s 50% off.
