Taliban and U.S. Set to Sign Peace Deal in Long-Running War in Afghanistan
A peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, set to be signed on Saturday, will take the U.S. one step closer to ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reports. In a statement released by the White House on Friday, Trump said that the treaty would ensure “a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home,” if the Taliban and Afghanistan live up to terms of the agreement.
One main tenet of the peace deal is a promise by the Taliban not to let extremists use the country as a staging ground for attacks against the U.S. or its allies. In turn, the agreement would allow for a major withdrawal of U.S. troops, beginning with a rollout of 8,600 from about 13,000. While the accord could bring an end to a conflict which has killed thousands and cost the U.S. $750 billion, many U.S. officials are skeptical it will succeed. It’s also not the first time President Trump has touted such hope. Last September, he abruptly called off peace talks scheduled at Camp David after the Taliban claimed responsibility for a series of attacks. However, he’s made it a central campaign promise to bring troops home from “endless wars.” The ceremony will take place in Doha, Qatar.