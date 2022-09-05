CHEAT SHEET
Florida Woman Arrested After Toddler Finds Gun, Shoots Baby
Tampa police have charged a 25-year-old woman with child neglect with great bodily harm after a 3-year-old found a gun in a home and shot a baby. The 5-month-old baby suffered a non-life-threatening hip injury. Police did not specify Paula Marie Concepcion Santos’ relationship to the children but said she was the adult in the house at the time. “Children should not be able to access firearms,” Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said at a news conference Sunday morning. “Moreover, guns should always be stored in a locked safe with the ammo stored separately. Don’t put the life of a child at risk by being careless.”