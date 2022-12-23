Target Recalls Weighted Blankets After Two N.C. Sisters Suffocate
BLANKET BAN
Roughly 204,000 weighted blankets for children sold at Target are the subject of a recall over safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The agency said the blankets, manufactured by Pillowfort, carry the risk that a child could “become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.” The warning comes after at least two deaths were reported in connection with the six-pound blanket, with two young sisters, ages 4 and 6, suffocating inside its removable cover in North Carolina earlier this year. Target has received at least two additional reports of children becoming stuck in the blanket, according to WRAL. Customers are instructed to stop using the product and contact the department store giant for a refund.