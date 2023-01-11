CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56
‘SYMBOL OF CHIC’
Read it at Vogue
German-born model Tatjana Patitz, a reigning supermodel of the 1980s and 90s alongside greats like Christy Turlington, and the star of George Michael’s iconic “Freedom” music video, has died at 56, Vogue reports. “Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” Anna Wintour said. “She was far less visible than her peers—more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable—and that had its own appeal.” A cause of death has not yet been reported.