Team LeBron Blows Away Team Durant in Subdued NBA All-Star Game
NOT A CLASSIC
After all the player complaints about the game going ahead, and with the now all-too-familiar fake crowd noise, it was never going to be a classic. However, Team LeBron and Team Durant still managed to fill out the highlights reel in Sunday night’s All-Stars game, which LeBron’s side won 170-150. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won his first All-Star MVP award by scoring 35 points on 16-of-16 shooting, while Portland’s Damian Lillard made a spectacular game-winning shot from near half-court. As for the team leaders, LeBron sat out the second half, while Kevin Durant missed the entire game due to a left hamstring injury, according to USA Today. The game was subdued, but the players still enjoyed themselves. “It was fun,” Antetokounmpo said after his MVP showing. “My teammates had fun. Just being around great players, it’s easy to play.”