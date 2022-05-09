Teen Arrested as Accomplice in Mom’s Slaying of 3 Kids

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KABC
Los Angeles police have named Angela Dawn Flores as the woman who allegedly killed three of her children on Mother’s Day—and a 16-year-old boy was arrested as an accomplice. Fox 11 reports the juvenile, who was not identified, is believed to be Flores’ son. Cops have not said how the victims—a 12-year-old girl and her two younger brothers, ages 8 and 9—were slain. Flores, who has three other children who live out of state with their father, was reportedly in distress in recent weeks, including the night before the murders. “I kept hearing ‘my family is abusing me’ and (I) just kept hearing screaming but I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” neighbor Prisila Canales told KABC.