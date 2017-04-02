Teen Arrested in Chicago Sexual Assault Streamed on Facebook

Read it at CNN
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl that was streamed live on Facebook, Chicago police said. “Tonight, CPD arrested the first of several juvenile offenders in the Facebook sexual assault incident,” the department said in a statement. Officials are expected to provide more information at a news conference later Sunday. The incident occurred on March 19. Police have tried to identify the suspects using the video. The 14-year-old arrested on Saturday is expected to face sexual assault and child pornography charges.