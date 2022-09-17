Teen Accidentally Killed Friend While Playing With Gun, Police Say

Read it at PennLive
A teen in New Jersey has been arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter for accidentally killing a friend while they both played with a handgun Friday, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, 18, and Nasiah Carson, 19, reportedly thought the gun was unloaded. But when Jones allegedly pointed the gun at Carson and pulled the trigger, the gun discharged and Carson was hit. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he died shortly after arriving. The Burlington County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.