Teen Behind Random Stabbing Attack on Sleeping Couple Had Urge to ‘Hurt Someone,’ Cops Say
DISTURBING
A 15-year-old boy charged in what police say was a random stabbing attack had woken up in the dead of night with an urge to “hurt someone,” authorities said. The boy had been “shaking, shivering, and freaking out,” when he got up around 1:30 a.m. on Sept 20. He then proceeded to get “ready like he was going to school” before later taking his father’s pocket knife and another blade, police said. Dressed all in black, the teen is said to have gone from house to house in Taylorsville, Utah, before finding an unlocked door. Inside, he attacked a sleeping husband and wife, shouting “die” as he stabbed the man, police said. The woman ran from the house but the boy allegedly chased after her, stabbing her on the porch of a neighbor’s house. The couple miraculously survived their collective 35 stab wounds, with cops picking up the alleged attacker later that morning at a nearby construction site, where they found him with blood on his clothes. He reportedly told cops he didn’t know the couple, but that during the attack he felt he “just had to kill them.” The teen is now facing attempted aggravated murder charges.