Teen Dead After Walmart Stabbing Suspect Plows Into Group of Students
INTENTIONAL ACT?
A California community is in shock after a man crashed into a group of students with a white Toyota Camry, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring four other teenagers, after escaping from a Walmart where he had allegedly earlier stabbed an employee. In a press conference, the Ventura County Sheriff said police believe the suspect, who has been apprehended, may have intentionally driven the vehicle into the students on Tuesday afternoon as they were walking from their school. The identities of the students were not released by officials overnight, but police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Austin Eis, a Ventura County resident. Eis allegedly began his rampage when he stabbed a Walmart employee in the store at Simi Valley at 2:42 p.m. before fleeing the scene in his Camry, Simi Valley police said. The Walmart employee suffered one stab wound and was said to be in non-life-threatening condition. Eis then allegedly was involved in a domestic disturbance with family members at a residence 15 miles away, before traveling another 12 miles to Thousand Oaks and striking the teens at Westlake High School around 4:00 p.m. Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Barrios told Fox the act seemed intentional. “I don't know if he was under the influence but what we do now now...it does appear to be an intentional act,” Barrios said. “It does not appear to be an accident at this time.”