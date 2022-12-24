CHEAT SHEET
Teenager Killed During Shooting at Mall of America
A 19-year-old was shot and killed during a brawl inside Minnesota’s Mall of America Friday night, police said. Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said at a press conference that the teenager was shot “multiple times” during the fight on the first floor of Nordstrom just before 8 p.m. Hodges said up to nine people were involved in the brawl with the entire altercation lasting just 30 seconds. Police have not yet identified the victim but said a bystander was grazed by one of the bullets. “They were physically fighting then one person pulled out a gun and decided to murder somebody in the store,” Hodges said.