Gang Members Turn NY Street Into Shooting Gallery, Wounding 10
‘BRAZEN’
Two suspected gang members wearing hoods and masks sprayed dozens of bullets at rivals standing in front of a New York City barber shop this weekend, wounding 10 in an especially brutal spasm of gun violence. “This is a brazen, coordinated attack,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said of Saturday night’s incident in Queens, according to the Daily News. The injured included innocent bystanders who were just walking down the street when the shooters opened fire and then sped off on the back of scooters that were trailing them, police said. At least 18 people were killed or wounded in seven shootings on Saturday night. On July 6, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a gun violence state of emergency to combat a surge of homicides. More than 200 murders have occurred in the city in 2021, according to the NYPD.