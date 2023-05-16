CHEAT SHEET
Ten women have shared new abuse allegations against Chris D’Elia, accusing the comedian of predatory behavior that included controlling their diets and pressuring them to get tattoos of his initials. In an investigation by Rolling Stone, the women came forward with allegations that D’Elia went so far as to monitor their locations, how they dressed, and when they slept. He also allegedly demanded explicit photos from the women at a moment’s notice. The allegations are the latest in a long list against D’Elia, who has also been accused of sexual assault and grooming underage girls. D’Elia has refuted all the allegations, and now the FBI is investigating his behavior, Rolling Stone reported.