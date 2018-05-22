Ten Workers Sue McDonald’s Over Sexual Harassment Claims

With the help of two national advocacy groups, 10 female workers from across the nation have filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging they were sexually harassed by supervisors, ignored, mocked, and retaliated against after reporting the harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times. Their legal costs are being covered by the TIMES UP Legal Defense Fund and the effort is being led by Fight for $15, which advocates for “low-wage workers.” While McDonald’s locations are mostly owned by franchisees, both McDonald’s Corp and the franchisees are being sued “to hold the company responsible for wage and employment issues at franchised locations,” Fight for $15 told the Times. The alleged victims include workers from Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Durham, Kansas City, New Orleans, and one 15-year-old girl from St. Louis.
