Tennis Legend Boris Becker Says Inmate ‘Tried to Kill Him’ in Jail
‘SHAKING SO BAD’
Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker said he had a close encounter with death during his eight-month stint in the slammer. In an emotional interview with German network Sat 1, the tennis legend said another inmate, in for killing two people, had “tried to kill” him in October over Becker’s growing friendships with a number of Black inmates. “I was shaking so bad,” Becker told the outlet, though he added that they reconciled the next day. “I shouted loudly and immediately the inmates came out and threatened him.” The three-time Wimbledon champion was sentenced to 30 months in U.K. prison over charges related to hiding large sums of money despite declaring bankruptcy, but he was released early due to his foreign national status. “Prison world is a bit different,” said Becker, offering a slurry of other details from his time in the clink, including receiving an emotional letter from Olympian Michael Stich and how doing time improved his relationship with his daughter. “I think prison was good for me,” he added.