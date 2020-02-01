Terry Crews Apologizes to Gabrielle Union Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Remarks

Read it at Twitter
Last week, Terry Crews came under fire when he seemed to dispute actress Gabrielle Union’s allegations of on-set racism at America’s Got Talent. Now the host is apologizing for his remarks on the Today show, saying on Twitter that it was “never my intention” to invalidate Union’s experience. “But that is what I did,” he wrote, adding, “I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say.” NBC is investigating Union’s claims that she was fired from AGT after complaining about racist attitudes on the production.