CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Thai Princess Collapses While Training Her Dogs
ROYAL PANIC
Read it at BBC
The oldest daughter of the king of Thailand collapsed due to a heart condition on Wednesday, the royal palace in Thailand said. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, daughter of King Vajiralongkorn, was training her dogs at the time of the collapse in the northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province. She was taken to a local hospital before being flown by helicopter to Bangkok for further treatment. A vague statement from the palace described Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition on Wednesday night as “stable to a certain extent.” It’s not yet clear how serious her condition was on Thursday. Despite her seniority in her father’s circle, Princess Bajrakitiyabha is not next in line to the throne as male heirs take priority.