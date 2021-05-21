‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Must Stand Trial for Allegedly Raping Three Women
‘WOULDN’T STOP’
That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson will stand trial for the alleged rapes of three women in 2001 and 2003, a Los Angeles judge ruled Friday. The determination was made after the three women, all former Scientologists, came forward in court this week, giving harrowing testimony. One woman accused the actor, a well-known Scientologist, of raping her in the middle of the night in their home. “I tried pushing him off me and saying, ‘No I don’t want to have sex with you,’” she reportedly testified. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘No touch hair rule,’ ‘No touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”
Another woman broke down on the stand as she accused him of spiking her cocktail then raping her at his home. His accusers said that as Scientologists they feared going to the police, an explanation Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo found credible. Masterson, who faces up to 45 years behind bars if convicted, has denied the accusations, claiming the sex was consensual.