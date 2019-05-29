SEMI-ANNUAL SALE
5 Michael Kors Bags to Consider During Its Semi-Annual Sale
The Michael Kors Semi-Annual Sale is here and it’s massive, with more than 2,000 items spanning clothing, bags, footwear, and more for men and women. Using code SUMMER, you get an extra 25% off any of its sale styles. And as soon as we saw Michael Kors was having this sale, we dug into the bag offerings and came back with the five we think you should consider investing in if you want to upgrade your everyday bag, crossbody, carryall, or maybe add some options to your bag collection. The Pearl Gray Mercer Pebbled Leather Accordion Crossbody is yours for $179 (40% off) and its 100% full-grain pebbled leather and silver-tone hardware will last this summer and for many to come. When you have (or choose to have) less to carry, you’ll want something like the Ava Extra-Small Leather Crossbody Bag around. A downsized carryall, the Ava is constructed with a top-handle silhouette in a gold tone and its body is 100% leather. Get it for $79 (60% off) right now. Flush with pockets and embossed with Michael Kors’s new chain-link structure, the Gramercy Large Chain-Embossed Leather Satchel is designed for uptown-ready and wear-everywhere appeal. You can get it for $161, or 55% off. Whether for your commute into the city or a long flight, the Polly Large Nylon Tote is here to keep you stylish and comfortable while keeping you functional and flexible. Its 100% nylon construct means it’s ready to meet the elements and survive your adventurous travel, and its padded tech compartment keeps your electronics safe and sound throughout your journey. Get it for $80 (55% off). Turning to the ever-popular backpack, the Evie Medium Leather Backpack is down to $150, or a massive 62% off. Rendered in pebbled leather and accented with gold trim, this bag is stylish enough to carry to an outdoor party, use for work (an interior compartment is meant to protect your electronics), and of course keep your arms completely free to do with as you will. For those looking to invest in stylish and functional products, this sale makes for a great opportunity to save on that high-quality combination — and there are so many options.
