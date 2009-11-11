The New Yorker's Secret

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Observer
Anyone can see that the media is in serious trouble, but as magazines shrink and fold, The New Yorker has remained consistent, having changed little over the last five years. The magazine was even spared layoffs as its parent company cut hundreds of jobs and folded a handful of titles over the last few weeks. The New York Observer has decoded the secret to the magazine's success—its mammoth staff of 215. Editor David Remnick explained: "If The New Yorker is going to be worthy of the name and achieve a level of prose or accuracy or depth, or if it's going to give the reporters or writers the time they need to achieve what I hope we can achieve, we can't do it with a minuscule staff."