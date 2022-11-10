Rainn Wilson’s New Middle Name Is ‘Heat Wave Extreme Winter’
JUST CALL ME RAINNFALL
Rainn Wilson has unofficially changed his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to raise awareness of climate change, he announced through a Twitter video Wednesday. The Office star changed his name through a website called Arctic Risk Name Generator which encourages people to become an “Arctic name changer.” Wilson said he changed his name on social media platforms “as a cheap little stunt,” although he’s yet to change it on Twitter (a possible safety measure against Elon Musk, who said verified accounts who change their name will be banned). Wilson, a board member of Arctic Basecamp, encouraged his followers to change their names as well to protest against the disastrous effects of climate change on the Arctic. “I’m hoping this name change brings attention to this growing… er, melting issue,” he said. Wilson hasn’t announced any plans to officially change his name.