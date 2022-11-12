CHEAT SHEET
Three Children Are Among 21 Killed in Egyptian Bus Crash
At least twenty-one people, including three children, are dead after a minibus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta, Egyptian authorities told Al Arabiya News. The bus was traveling in Dakahlia province, around 62 miles northeast of the capital Cairo, when the crash occurred. The accident was caused by a faulty steering wheel, according to some Egyptian news outlets. Crashes are common on Egypt’s poorly maintained roads. In July, 25 people died when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.