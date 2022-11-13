CHEAT SHEET
Tiffany Trump Gets Married Amid Dad's Meltdown Week
Tiffany Trump got married to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. The Trump family celebrated the 29-year-old’s marriage to 25-year-old Boulos after a tumultuous week for former President Trump, who spent the week lashing out at fellow Republicans such as Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin after a poor showing for his endorsed candidates in the midterm elections. The New York Post previously reported the former president appearing grumpy at Tiffany’s rehearsal dinner Friday. The chaotic week for the family was further complicated by Tropical Storm Nicole, which put the Florida wedding in jeopardy. Ultimately, the weather didn’t stop the wedding of the two, who met in Europe in 2018.