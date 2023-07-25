Texas School Gunman Timothy Simpkins Gets 12 Years in Prison
‘I’M TRULY SORRY’
Timothy Simpkins, the 19-year-old man found guilty of attempted capital murder for wounding three people in a 2021 shooting at an Arlington high school, was sentenced to serve a dozen years in state prison on Monday. Simpkins was also fined $6,000. He faced up to life in prison after his conviction last week. On Oct. 6, 2021, when he was 18 years old, Simpkins pulled out a gun at Timberview High School during a fight with a then-15-year-old student. The 15-year-old was hit three times; another student and a teacher were also injured by gunfire. Earlier on Monday, Simpkins had taken the stand in his own defense, testifying for nearly two hours, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. “I understand what I did was wrong. I’m truly sorry. I’m just asking for another chance,” he said at one point, growing visibly emotional. “I wish every day I could take it back but I can’t.” He repeatedly said he’d carried the firearm to defend himself. “I didn’t know what was going to happen to my life, so I was just scared,” he said.