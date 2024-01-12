CHEAT SHEET
‘Top Gun 3’ Is in the Works With Tom Cruise Set to Star: Report
A third Top Gun film is in the works after 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick became the highest-grossing movie of Tom Cruise’s glittering career, according to a report. Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is “is now officially at work” on a script for the next installment, Puck reported Thursday, with the intention of bringing Cruise back alongside co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller. It’s not yet clear who will direct the film, but Puck reported that Joe Kosinski is being considered. Maverick eventually grossed more than $1.49 billion worldwide, blowing away the $791 million tally of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which had previously been Cruise’s most successful film at the box office.