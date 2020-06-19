Top State Department Official Resigns Over Trump’s Handling of Racial Injustice

Read it at The Washington Post
A top State Department official has resigned over President Donald Trump’s handling of racial injustice, particularly his conduct as the issue came to the fore in recent weeks. Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, wrote in a memo to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “The President’s comments and actions surrounding racial injustice and Black Americans cut sharply against my core values and convictions.” Taylor, who is the first Black woman to hold the position, has served in the State Department since 2018 and was the youngest person in history to hold her post. She played a role in more than 400 successful Senate appointments by the Trump administration.