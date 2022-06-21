Transgender Athletes Banned From Rugby League Women’s Games

CHEAT SHEET
Two days after transgender athletes were all but barred from international women’s competition in swimming, they’re also being excluded from rugby events, the Associated Press reports. “Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the International Rugby League said in a statement. FINA, the international swimming federation, is only allowing swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in the women’s category, while the International Cycling Union has also added restrictions.