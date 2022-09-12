Traveling Nurse Accelerated to 130MPH Before Deadly Crash: Report
‘NASCAR-WORTHY’
The traveling Texas nurse accused of killing six people after driving at high speed through a red light at a busy intersection in Windsor Hills, California, was allegedly driving faster than what authorities initially thought and even accelerated before the horror accident. In court documents filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, officials said Nicole Linton was driving 130 mph just before the Aug. 4 crash, a significant increase from the initial report, which stated she was driving 90 mph. Linton’s attorneys claim she had a “frightening” mental breakdown and lost consciousness before the crash. The district attorney’s office argues that Linton “was conscious and deliberate in her driving,” according to the court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Prosecutors analyzed data from the Mercedes Linton was driving and said she had “complete control over steering, maintaining the tilt of the steering wheel to keep her car traveling directly toward the crowded intersection. This NASCAR-worthy performance flies in the face of the notion that she was unconscious or incapacitated,” the filing reads, according to the Times. In August, Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash. She faces a 90-year sentence if convicted.