Treasury Inspector Looking Into Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Delay

The unveiling of a redesign for the $20 bill set to feature an image of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman has been delayed until 2026—and the Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is looking into why. After Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the unveiling had been delayed an additional six years, New York’s Senator Chuck Schumer asked the Treasury Department to open an investigation. The plan to have Harriet Tubman on a $20 bill had been set in motion by the Obama administration and preliminary designs were completed in 2016.

“There are no women, there are no people of color on our paper currency today,” Chuck Schumer (D) said in a statement. “The previous administration’s plan to put New Yorker Harriet Tubman on the $20 note was a long overdue way to recognize that disparity, and rectify it.” In 2016, President Trump said that putting Harriet Tubman on a dollar bill was “pure political correctness.” The audit will take around 10 months.